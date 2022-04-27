Creating an Infrastructure in NYC for Cyclists with Ken Podziba, CEO of Bike New York

Cycling in New York City has increased tremendously during the pandemic and more people are biking to work, biking for recreation and biking for exercise. Ken Podziba is President and CEO of Bike New York, a non-profit that empowers New Yorkers to transform their communities through bicycling and teaches safe cycling skills to more than 25,000 New Yorkers annually. Bike New York’s programs are largely funded through the proceeds of the TD Bank Five Borough Bike Tour, the country’s largest charity Bike Ride happening this Sunday, May 1st, the first full capacity tour in three years since before the pandemic.

Ken talks about how we reimagine more NYC streets for cyclists, and create an infrastructure to help promote open streets.

