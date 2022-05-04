An Independent Healthcare Provider for 1 million people in Brooklyn with Gary Terrinoni, President and CEO, The Brooklyn Hospital Center

Gary G. Terrinoni, President and CEO of The Brooklyn Hospital Center, oversees an organization resolute in honoring its more-than-175 years’ history in Downtown Brooklyn, while it works to position itself as a model of an independent community healthcare provider for the one million people in North Central Brooklyn.

Gary talks about the COVID-19 pandemic and how we ensure that these safety net hospitals serving diverse communities like Brooklyn prepare for any further crisis, what he thinks needs to be done to improve healthcare reimbursements at NY hospitals and his take on what Medicare for All actually entails.

