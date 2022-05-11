Improving the Health of all New Yorkers with Alan Murray, Chairman, President & CEO, Empire BlueCross BlueShield

Alan J. Murray, Chairman, President & CEO of Empire BlueCross BlueShield, is on a mission to materially and measurably improve the health of all New Yorkers.

Alan talks about a big topic on New Yorkers’ minds particularly post Covid; the revitalization of NYC, the impact of the pandemic on the health insurance industry, the future of healthcare and how technology changed the healthcare landscape in New York.

