Schneps Connects

A Deep Commitment to Racial Justice with Dr. Jocelynne Rainey, Ed.D, President & CEO, Brooklyn Foundation

Posted on by Jill Carvajal

A Deep Commitment to Racial Justice with Dr. Jocelynne Rainey, Ed.D, President & CEO, Brooklyn Foundation

Schneps Connects

 

People of color represent nearly 70% of all Brooklyn’s residents, yet there are significant  racial disparities in the distribution of power, resources, and opportunities in our  communities.

Dr. Jocelynne Rainey, Ed.D., President & CEO of Brooklyn Community Foundation oversees and develops strategic initiatives that embody the Foundation’s deep commitment to racial justice.  Since its founding in 2009, the Foundation and its donors have provided over $75 million in grants to nonprofits in Brooklyn and beyond.

Dr. Rainey talks about participatory grantmaking, the recent partnership with New York Attorney General Letitia James to help Brooklyn communities impacted by addiction and substance misuse, and about key needs for underserved communities in Brooklyn that the Foundation is working to address.

Get involved and support Brooklyn Community Foundation’s work by checking their website at www.BrooklynCommunityFoundation.org

Make sure to subscribe to Schneps Connects wherever you get your podcasts or stream us online at podcasts.schnepsmedia.com.

 

 

 

 

Recent Posts

Archives

Categories

Meta