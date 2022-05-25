92 Acres of Open Space on Manhattan’s Lower West Side with B.J. Jones, President & CEO, Battery Park City Authority

B. J. Jones, President and CEO of the Battery Park City (BPC) Authority, a 92-acre community of commercial, residential, retail and open space, including 36 acres of public parks, on Manhattan’s Lower West Side has overseen the development of the organization’s strategic plan for capital, diversification, sustainability, affordability and financing.

B.J. talks about the closing of $673 million for these initiatives, a climate action plan, about the opera and the robust arts programming that is coming to BPC. B.J. suggests which museums, public art installations and spaces to visit this time of year.

