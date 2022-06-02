One of America’s Top Non-Profit Leaders for People with Disabilities with Edward R. Matthews, CEO of ADAPT Community Network

Edward R. Matthews, CEO of ADAPT Community Network (formerly the United Cerebral Palsy of NYC) for more than 33 years is “a powerhouse leader for people with disabilities” and one of America’s top non-profit leaders.

During the past 33 years, Ed has overseen the growth of ADAPT Community Network from supporting individuals and families in NYC to now supporting over 25,000 families and individuals in a wide variety of services in eight counties including the Hudson Valley.

Ed talks about the complete renaming and rebranding of the agency, ADAPT’s new healthcare clinics including a telehealth program and the launch of Start Here providing caregivers with a trusted source for guidance on everything from the basics of cerebral palsy, autism, Down syndrome, spina bifida, and other intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as managed care advice about how to be an effective advocate for their child.

