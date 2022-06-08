Addressing NYC’s Housing Problem with Rafael Cestero, CEO of The Community Preservation Corporation & Kirk Goodrich, President of Monadnock Development

The housing problem is of utmost importance to everyone in the New York Market and around the U.S.

Two leaders, RAFAEL CESTERO, CEO of The Community Preservation Corporation and KIRK GOODRICH, President & Partner of Monadnock Development with extensive experience in affordable housing development launch a podcast mini-series called The Housing Problem.

Both Cestero and Goodrich have more than 30 years of experience in housing. Cestero is a recognized leader in the community development finance industry and Goodrich has experience in the fields of community development, affordable housing finance and real estate development. They talk about their motivation behind producing the podcast mini-series and the most pressing challenges facing the city’s housing market,

All episodes of The Housing Problem can also be found on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon Music: www.thehousingproblem.com.

