Source Local, Buy Local, Now Deliver Local with Adam Haber, CEO, Trellus

Adam Haber, CEO, Trellus and his partners launched Trellus Same-Day Local Delivery & Marketplace after they recognized that the continued expansion of Amazon and big-box e-commerce giants on Long Island makes it increasingly difficult for local small businesses and downtowns to compete on a digital landscape. Adam works closely with his team and embraces his role as a community developer. He enjoys spending time connecting with local entrepreneurs and looks forward to strengthening Long Island’s small business community for the future.

Adam talks about the differences between Trellus and Amazon, how Trellus Supports small and home based businesses and what innovative technology will Trellus use to deliver.

