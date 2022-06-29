Leading Organ Donation in New York, Leonard Achan, RN, MA, ANP, President & CEO, LiveOnNY

Nearly 9,000 New Yorkers statewide — 131 of whom are children under the age of 18 — are waiting for a lifesaving transplant, according to United Network for Organ Sharing.

Leonard Achan, President & CEO of LiveOnNY, a nonprofit organization is committed to helping New York live on through organ and tissue donation and to caring for the families touched by donation. They serve as the federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) for the greater New York City area.

Leonard talks about how he started his career as an ICU Nurse in 1999 at Mount Sinai Hospital and now is a veteran healthcare executive with over 20 years of leadership experience, how people register for organ donation in New York and what are some of the common misconceptions about organ donation.

To learn more about organ donation in New York:

@LiveOnNewYork – Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

To listen to our podcasts visit podcasts.schnepsmedia.com or stream them on all major podcast networks.