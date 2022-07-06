Lincoln Square, World-Renowned Culture and Entertainment on the Upper West Side with Monica Blum, President of the Lincoln Square BID

Monica Blum, the founding President of the Lincoln Square Business Improvement District has been working for more than 2 decades to maintain it as one of the cultural hearts of NYC.

Her team’s efforts keep Lincoln Square as a bustling, vibrant part of New York that combines a thriving commercial and retail presence, world-renowned cultural institutions and entertainment facilities, and a large residential community all in one neighborhood. The Lincoln Square neighborhood begins at Columbus Circle at 58th Street and extends north to West 70th Street. On the east, it’s bordered by Central Park and on the west by Amsterdam Avenue.

Monica talks about the new Summer events such as NYC Restaurant Week, what’s new for Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and other new stores that have come into the neighborhood, including The Shops at Columbus Circle.

To listen to our podcasts visit podcasts.schnepsmedia.com or stream them on all major podcast networks.