New York City’s Micro-Mobility Future with Laura Fox, Lyft’s General Manager for Citi Bike NYC

Lyft operates the Citi Bike program in New York City and if you haven’t noticed, riding bikes has soared during the pandemic as a fun and affordable way to get around town.

Laura Fox, Lyft’s General Manager for Citi Bike, oversees strategy, growth, operations, marketing, new product launches, and the local – as well as community engagement and city partnerships. In recognition of her leadership in NYC, she was named to NYC’s Mayoral COVID recovery taskforce.

Laura talks about urban mobility, transit inequity and accessibility the growth of the infrastructure in the five boroughs

