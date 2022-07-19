Wildflower Studios: A Hollywood- Style Studio will Rise in Queens with Adam Gordon, Managing Director of Wildflower Studios

Wildflower Studios, a multi-level, 775,042 square foot vertical village for film production designed by architect Bjarke Ingels and developed in partnership with lifelong New Yorker Robert De Niro will rise in Astoria, Queens.

Adam Gordon, the Managing Partner of Wildflower Ltd. and a fourth-generation New Yorker built his career identifying and capitalizing on emerging real estate strategies and this is his most ambitious project to date – a Hollywood-style studio with the latest in digital production capability and a publicly accessible waterfront esplanade.

Adam talks about his different kinds of real estate projects from Self Storage to Architecture to Amazon, to the Ocean to Farming and now to developing a movie studio.

Outside of real estate Adam is passionate about farming and has a Wagyu Beef Farm in Sonoma:

http://www.knightsvalleywagyu.com/

