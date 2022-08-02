Reigning Champion of GrillHampton, Justin DeMarco, Owner, Justin’s Chop Shop Westhampton

Justin, the reigning champion of GrillHampton, is the proud owner of Justin’s Chop Shop in Westhampton Beach. For more than 10 years, Justin has become a fixture as the premier butcher shop in the village.

Justin talks about the new trends in the world of butchery, how to prep meat for bbqing and outside of his career, how he became a #1 New York State ranked BMX racer.

Justin will be participating in Schneps Media’s One of a Kind Grill Competition: Hamptons vs. NYC as part of the Dan’s Taste Series presented by Yieldstreet on August 5th, 2022. To purchase tickets here: https://danstaste.com/events/grill-hampton/

