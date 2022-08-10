Creating & Proposing New Boundaries for the New York City Council Districts with Dennis M. Walcott, Chair, NYC Districting Commission

Dennis M. Walcott is the Chair of the NYC Districting Commission where he serves with Josh Schneps, CEO, Schneps Media as one of the mayoral appointees. The commission is tasked with creating and proposing new boundaries for the City Council districts reflecting population shifts from the 2020 Census while adhering to a number of city, state, and federal mandates like the protections of the federal Voting Rights Act.

Dennis talks about the Redistricting Plan and the Commission and what this redistricting means for New Yorkers.

The final map will go into effect in February 2023 with all 51 seats on the ballot with the new district lines later in the year.

Check out the commission website at nyc.gov/districting to look at the newly proposed 51 City Council maps.

Anyone who would like to submit testimony on the 51 city council maps can write to the commission at [email protected]

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps