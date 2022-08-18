Marco Damiani, Chief Executive Officer of AHRC New York City



Marco Damiani, the Chief Executive Officer of AHRC New York City speaks of the people who impacted his early life, working with its 5,000 mission-driven staff members to build upon the extraordinary 70-plus year legacy of AHRC NYC’s commitment to social justice for children and adults with disabilities, and his secrets to success.

Produced by Jacquelyn DeStasio and Eric Hercules