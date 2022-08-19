Best Lobster Roll LUNCH or Dinner in the Hamptons with Andrea Anthony, Co-Owner of The Lobster Roll Restaurant

Andrea Anthony is co-owner of the famous The Lobster Roll aka “LUNCH” founded in the Hamptons and still based in its original location in Amagansett since 1965. The restaurant has been featured on television and the Showtime hit show The Affair.

When we think of a lobster roll, we think of the LUNCH sign on Montauk Highway, a destination for many traveling to the East End of Long Island for the summer. The Lobster Roll/LUNCH recently opened its second year-round location in Southampton where it serves more of its usual items including lobster rolls, steamers, clam strips and whole lobsters too. This is The Lobster Roll’s first expansion, with the hopes of growing the brand into future locations.

Andrea talks about her 2 spots along Montauk Highway, the secret for grabbing a table and the key to their lobster roll recipe.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps