Developing Character of Youth through Tennis and Education with Udai Tambar, President & CEO, NYJTL

The U.S. Open Tennis Championships, one of the most exciting times in Queens every year is happening right now through Sep 11, 2022 taking place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens.

Schneps Connects’ guest, Udai Tambar serves as the President and Chief Executive Office of New York Junior Tennis & Learning (NYJTL) through tennis and education to help to develop the character of young people for a lifetime of success on and off the court. Since 1971, NYJTL has changed lives through tennis, education, healthy living, and character development programs. Today, it is the largest youth tennis and education non-profit in the nation, reaching more than 85,000 K-12 New York City youth.

Hear Udai talk about the work of New York Junior Tennis & Learning the many free afterschool programs (called ACES) in 34 locations assisting low-income populations. and a new pilot program with Hunter College.

Listeners can go to https://www.nyjtl.org/ to learn more about how to get involved.

