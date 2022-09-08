A Corn Maze Grows at the Queens County Farm Museum by Jennifer Walden Weprin, Executive Director, Queens County Farm Museum

New Yorkers who don’t want to travel too far to the countryside can visit the Queens County Farm Museum, which showcases the 300-year history of agriculture as a way of life in New York City. And, don’t forget to pick up cider donuts!

Jennifer Walden Weprin, the Executive Director of the Queens County Farm Museum talks about New York City’s only farm, a sustainability staple for the City; how Queens County Farm recently celebrated its 325th anniversary and about the highlights of the annual Queens County Fair, September 9-11, 2022.

Queens County Farm Museum welcomes over 500,000 visitors a year and serves as a vital resource connecting people to agriculture and the environment. For more information, visit queensfarm.org.

Make sure to subscribe to Schneps Connects wherever you get your podcasts or stream us online at podcasts.schnepsmedia.com.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps