Provident Bank Expansion on Long Island with Vito Giannola, EVP and Chief Retail Banking Officer at Provident Bank

Since 1839, Provident Bank has provided strong service and stability for individual and commercial customers from personal checking to commercial loans with an extensive network of more than 80 branches throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania. (Member FDIC)

Vito Giannola, Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Banking Officer at Provident Bank talks about its expansion.

Vito talks about Provident Bank’s new to Manhasset/Roslyn beautiful new branch facility at 1045 Northern Blvd in Roslyn and its Grand Opening Celebration this Saturday, September 17th from 9am-12pm open to local families and visitors to take part in the fun.

It is a Carnival Theme, there will be Food, Prizes, Raffles form local businesses, Balloons, Family Fun Activities and a Fire Truck! Good old fashioned fun.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps