Citizens Financial Group Enters the New York Market with Living Portraits of NYC with Beth Johnson, Chief Experience Officer Head of Environmental, Social & Governance of Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions founded in 1828 headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island offering a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions with more than 1,200 branches in 14 states including New York, and New Jersey.

Beth Johnson, Chief Experience Officer and Head of Environmental, Social & Governance of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. leads an organization focused on building the capabilities to deliver excellent experiences for customers in a rapidly changing banking environment including working to enact sustainable and systemic change leading the company’s ESG efforts.

Beth talks about why Citizens Bank decided to enter the NYC market, the acquisitions of HSBC branches and Investors Bank and how they are approaching the New York market differently from other cities.

Visit Free: The Living Portrait of NYC sponsored by Citizens Bank

18 – 27 September 2022

29 W 23rd St NYC

12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

listeners learn more about The Living Portrait of NYC sponsored by Citizens Bank at

https://livingportrait.nyc/

Make sure to subscribe to Schneps Connects wherever you get your podcasts or stream us online at podcasts.schnepsmedia.com.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps