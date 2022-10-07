Laurie Daniel Favors on Racial Justice in New York City

The Racial and Justice Commission for NYC is supported by Mayor Eric Adams to educate New Yorkers about the three ballot proposals they will see in the general election.

We are a few weeks away from Election Day and NYers will be asked to vote “Yes” or “No” on three proposals regarding racial equity, which no other city in the nation has done.

Early voting starts on Oct 29th and will lead up to the General Election on Tues, Nov 8th.

Lurie Daniel Favors, an Activist and Attorney serves as one of the NYC Racial and Justice Commissioners and is Executive Director at the Center for Law and Social Justice at Medgar Evers College.

Lurie talks about the Commission’s purpose and the three racial justice proposals and what they mean for racial equity in NYC.

You can get more information about the Commission online on racialjustice.cityofnewyork.us

Follow them on instagram at racialjusticenyc and twitter at RacialJusticeNY.

