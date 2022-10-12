An Organization that Supports Young Adults Coming Out of Foster Care

Some of the most important New Yorkers who are responsible for the success and prosperity of the City & its residents work to help NYC children in need. Saroya Friedman-Gonzalez, Executive Director of New Yorkers For Children is one of those great people making an impact on improving the well-being of youth and families in the child welfare system with an emphasis on older youth aging out of the system.

Saroya’s talks about the 18-26 year old children who are in need of homes and the barriers for those who are aging out of foster care.

Find out more at www.newyorkersforchildren.org.

Facebook: @newyorkersforchildren

Twitter: @ny4children

Instagram: @newyorkersforchildren

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps