Posted on by Jill Carvajal

An Organization that Supports Young Adults Coming Out of Foster Care

Some of the most important New Yorkers who are responsible for the success and prosperity of the City & its residents work  to help NYC children in need.  Saroya Friedman-Gonzalez, Executive Director of New Yorkers For Children is one of those great people making an impact on improving the well-being of youth and families in the child welfare system with an emphasis on older youth aging out of the system. 

Saroya’s talks about the 18-26 year old children who are in need of homes and the barriers for those who are aging out of foster care.

Find out more at www.newyorkersforchildren.org.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps

