New York Blood Center’s Current State Post Pandemic with Andrea H. Cefarelli

Founded in 1964, New York Blood Center (NYBC) is a nonprofit organization that is one of the largest independent, community- based blood centers in the world. They collect approximately 4,000 units of blood products each day and serve local communities of more than 75 million people in the Tri- State area (NY, NJ, CT), Mid Atlantic area (PA, DE, MD, VA), Missouri and Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Rhode Island, and Southern New England.

Andrea H. Cefarelli, the Senior Vice President Corporate Communications and Public Affairs for New York Blood Center talks about the importance of donating blood regularly, the types of patients that rely on blood donations and how the pandemic impacted their operations.

Find out more about the New York Blood Center and how to donate or volunteer at https://www.nybc.org/

Instagram: @newyorkbloodcenter

Twitter: @NYBloodCenter

Facebook: New York Blood Center

LinkedIn: New York Blood Center

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps