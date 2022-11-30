Delivering Health and Wellness to the Bronx w David Perlstein, MD, MBA,FAAP, SBH Health System

David Perlstein, MD MBA FAAP, President & Chief Executive Officer, (SBH Health System) formerly known as St. Barnabas Hospital’s Health and Wellness Center talks about Integrative Wellness as a popular trend in NYC that is here to stay. SBH has combined things like affordable housing, patient care and nutrition/fitness education and is having an enormous impact on overall health in the Bronx.

Dr. Perlstein talks about SBH Health System’s new Health and Wellness Center, the Healthplex Fitness Center, the SBH Teaching Kitchen, centers for Women’s Imaging, Children’s Health and Women’s Health, and a WIC site and a rooftop farm (with a food pantry and four bee hives where honey is produced).

