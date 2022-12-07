Good Paying Jobs are Key to our Local Economy with Brian Lucas, CEO, Marcum Search

New York State’s unemployment rate is about one-third of what it was compared to this time last year, moving out of the pandemic, good-paying jobs are the key to our local communities’ economic success.

Brian Lucas, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Marcum Search LLC, a national talent solutions company, part of the Marcum Group is the Talent Advisory arm of the Marcum Group, works hard to keep things moving forward providing full service talent solutions to professionals and organizations needed to hire talent.

Brian talks about the current employment landscape in the New York Market, what advice he would give to companies searching for top talent in this market and for talent looking for jobs.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps