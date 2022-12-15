360-degree Approach to Jewish Identity-Building w Ann Toback, CEO of the Workers Circle

Fighting the national rise of Fascism, bigotry, including anti-Semitic acts, systemic racism, and hate crimes are on the minds of many New Yorkers (antisemitism is on an all time high in New York City). According to the Jewish Virtual Library, Jews make up just over 2.2% of the population in the U.S. as of 2020. The highest percentage is found in New York where over 1.77 million American Jews live – or 9.1% of the state’s total population thus the support for the Jewish people is rooted in New York.

Ann Toback, as CEO of the Workers Circle talks about a 360-degree approach to Jewish identity-building through contemporary cultural programs, strategic social justice campaigns, vibrant Yiddish language classes and interactive educational experiences.

Learn more at www.circle.org

Make sure to subscribe to Schneps Connects wherever you get your podcasts or stream us online at podcasts.schnepsmedia.com.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps