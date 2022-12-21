DREAM Creates a Future of Success for NYC Children with Richard Berlin

In the early 90s, a group of volunteers transformed an abandoned, garbage-strewn lot into two baseball diamonds for the youth of East Harlem. Thirty years later, the organization serves thousands of children across East Harlem and the South Bronx through a network of free, extended-day, extended-year DREAM Charter Schools and community sports-based youth development programs. Today, DREAM is led by co-CEOs Richard Berlin and Eve Colavito and boasts six DREAM Charter Schools in three New York City neighborhoods—East Harlem, Mott Haven, and Highbridge. Richard talks about DREAM’s opening of a new school in the South Bronx.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps