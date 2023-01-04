A Force of Good in the Cannabis Industry with Khari Edwards

New York approved 36 recreational cannabis businesses and nonprofits for licenses to operate the first retail dispensaries in the state. Khari Edwards, Head of Corporate Responsibility, Ayr Wellness, a U.S. multistate cannabis operator, talks about the industry and its expansion in NY.

Khari talks about some missteps so far in the rollout of the cannabis program, highlights of the rollout and the illicit market in NYC and its operating in flagrant disregard to the law.

Make sure to subscribe to Schneps Connects wherever you get your podcasts or stream us online at podcasts.schnepsmedia.com.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps