Dutchie Powers NYS Social Equity Cannabis Stores with Anne Forkutza

In a pivotal step towards supporting historically disadvantaged communities, New York is offering its initial dispensary licenses solely to entrepreneurs and people affected by the war on drugs. Over 60 social equity retail licensees have been approved to date, with a total of 300 licensees to be approved ahead of the market opening, which is expected to launch fully in 2023.

As New York’s social equity licensees are gearing up for a successful new business in Cannabis this year, the State selected Dutchie, an all-in-one technology platform to help power the cannabis industry with Point of Sale, Ecommerce, Payments, and Insurance to help cannabis businesses with software that simplifies operations.

Anne Forkutza, Head of Market Expansion & Industry Relations at Dutchie talks about why the company is invested in helping NY succeed and its role to help NY’s the first round of social equity dispensaries to open.

