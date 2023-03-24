Hudson River Park, An Urban Recreational Oasis in NYC with Noreen Doyle, President & CEO, Hudson River Park Trust

Noreen Doyle, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Hudson River Park (between Chambers Street and West 59th Street along Manhattan’s west side) is a free, urban recreational oasis full of award-winning skate parks, playgrounds, sports fields, gardens and nature exhibits, boating and maritime activities, art installations, and myriad year-round events that celebrate the diverse cultures and neighborhoods along its shores. The Park, which transformed four miles of decaying piers and parking lots into a premier New York City destination for local residents and visitors alike, plays a critical role in protecting the Hudson River ecosystem.

Noreen talks about the Park’s 25th Anniversary, the Park’s River Project and what fun events and programming is at the park this summer. Look for The Trust’s latest big project this summer – the Gansevoort Peninsula and the Pier 57 food hall!

Make sure to subscribe to Schneps Connects wherever you get your podcasts or stream us online at podcasts.schnepsmedia.com.

For more information, please visit www.hudsonriverpark.org.