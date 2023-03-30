New York’s Wind Power Future with Erik Antokal Director of Workforce Development, Orsted

South Fork Wind is expected to be the first offshore site to supply electricity to New York.

New York State’s Climate Act mandate is to secure 70 percent of the State’s electricity from renewable energy by 2030 and at least 9,000 megawatts of offshore wind by 2035 and companies like Orsted are gearing up to support this effort. Orsted, a Danish energy company, is developing the South Fork Wind project with utility Eversource off the coasts of New York and Rhode Island.

Erik Antokal, Director of Workforce Development for Orsted talks about wind power in NY and what the benefits are to the State. He covers how the South Fork Wind project will impact homeowners in this area and the environmental precautions being implemented to keep the commercial fishing groups who catch seafood species such as scallops, clams and sea bass in this area safe.

