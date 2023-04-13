Manhattan College’s 100th Year with Brother Daniel Gardner, FSC, President of Manhattan College

This academic year, Manhattan College is celebrating 100 years at its 23-acre campus in the Riverdale section of the Bronx. Among the lengthy list of Manhattan College’s prominent alumni are Former Commissioner of the New York City Police Department Raymond Kelly and best-selling author James Patterson.

President of Manhattan College, Brother Daniel, a member of the Manhattan community talks about Manhattan College’s mission and a few other important and historic anniversaries this year.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps