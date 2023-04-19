5,000 Years of the World’s Largest Jewish Comprehensive Archives with Professor Gavriel Rosenfeld

The Center for Jewish History in New York City illuminates history, culture, and heritage. The Center provides a collaborative home for five partner organizations: American Jewish Historical Society, American Sephardi Federation, Leo Baeck Institute, Yeshiva University Museum, and YIVO Institute for Jewish Research.

The partners’ archives comprise the world’s largest and most comprehensive archive of the modern Jewish experience outside of Israel. The collections span five thousand years, with more than 5 miles of archival documents (in dozens of languages and alphabet systems), more than 500,000 volumes, as well as thousands of artworks, textiles, ritual objects, recordings, films, and photographs.

The Center is a Smithsonian Affiliate, and is a partner of the Google Cultural Institute.

Professor Rosenfeld is skilled in bringing scholarly insight to bear on topics of present-day importance, from the politics of Holocaust memory to contemporary antisemitism. A specialist in the history of Nazi Germany, Holocaust studies, memory studies, and counterfactual history, Professor Rosenfeld is the author or editor of eight books, with his latest volume (co-edited with Janet Ward) Fascism in America: Past and Present, to appear with Cambridge University Press in August 2023.

Dr. Rosenfeld talks about the Center, the rise of recent antisemitic attacks at home and abroad and what role history plays in Jewish life and culture.

