Construction Projects on the Rise in NY with Thomas Giordano, GM Suffolk Construction

Suffolk Construction, a construction management company that manages some of the most complex, sophisticated projects in the country is responsible for positioning Suffolk for future growth and expansion in the New York region. Suffolk – America’s Contractor – is a national company with more than $5.0 billion in annual revenue, 2,600 employees, and main offices in Boston (headquarters), New York City, Miami, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Estero, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego.

Tom Giordano, the General Manager of Suffolk’s New York Region talks about its expansion in New York City, his favorite construction projects in the metro area and new artificial intelligence that is accelerating the construction industry.

Produced by Jill Carvajal