Building a Thriving Community in the Bronx with Rob Walsh

We’re back in the Bronx! Rob Walsh, President of the Bronx Economic Development Corporation (BXEDC) provides Bronx businesses access to resources and capital to help build a thriving community in the borough.

Rob Walsh was appointed as president of the Bronx Economic Development Corporation (BXEDC) in June 2023 after serving as Interim President since October 2022.

Rob talks about what local business owners in the Bronx need to know about the BxEDC, his plans for business and economic development in the Bronx moving forward and the Bronx Tourism Council relationship.

To learn more about The Bronx Economic Development Corporation:

Please visit the website at https://www.bxedc.org/what-we-do

