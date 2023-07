NYers might have noticed this new store Primark pop up out of nowhere recently.

Kevin Tulip, US President of Primark leads US operations for the international clothing retailer that has over 70,000 employees across 15 countries talks about Primark’s expansion throughout New York in the last several years.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps