Supporting, Designing and Building NY Cannabis Dispensaries with Mike Wilson

Mike Wilson, the CEO and founder of Temeka Group has personally been involved with designing, building, and opening more than 400 cannabis dispensaries in the US, working with brands like Cookies, STIIZY, and others to bring their dispensary vision to reality.

Mike talks about the importance of the social equity ownership and the future of the Cannabis industry.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps