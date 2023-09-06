Empowering Women in Cannabis Law with Lauren Rudick

Continuing legal battles in New York’s cannabis industry ensue related to the issuance of the licenses, which are initially being granted to those that have had marijuana convictions in the State along with other criteria and/or a non-profit with social justice missions.

Lauren Rudick, the founder and managing principal of Rudick Law Group, a new boutique, women-led law firm with offices in New York City and Jersey City discusses these issues related to the New York Cannabis industry.

