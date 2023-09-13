Westbeth, Where Art, Culture and Innovation Converge with Peter Madden

Westbeth is one of New York City’s hidden treasures nestled in the heart of the West Village. From its humble beginnings as a Bell Telephone Laboratory to its transformation into a thriving hub for painters, dancers, writers, and performers, this former industrial complex has witnessed the birth of countless masterpieces and has had a profound impact on the broader arts community.

Peter Madden, Westbeth Executive Director talks about the importance of maintaining affordable housing, preserving landmark buildings and the many artistic and cultural happenings taking place at Westbeth during its 50th Year.

Find out how to tour Westbeth and to enjoy the major cultural organizations, including the New School for Drama, The Martha Graham Center of Contemporary Dance, the Kitchen, and the first LGBT synagogue in New York, Congregation Beth Simchat Torah at https://westbeth.org/.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps