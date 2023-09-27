Sustainable Mixed-Use Development in NYC w Matt Schwartz

Sustainable mixed-use developments have been gaining prominence in New York City as the city continues to prioritize sustainability and environmentally friendly urban planning. These developments integrate residential, commercial, and often retail spaces in a way that minimizes environmental impact, promotes energy efficiency, and enhances the overall quality of life for residents and visitors. They are designed with a focus on sustainability and aim to create more livable, walkable, and environmentally friendly communities.

Matt Schwartz, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Domain Companies talks about what it means to be a sustainable development, why this is important to New Yorkers, their current projects particularly some new ones sprouting up in Gowanus and the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

