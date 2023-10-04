Flatiron NoMad District: Two of Manhattan’s Iconic Destinations with James Mettham

The Flatiron District is a neighborhood in Manhattan known for its distinctive triangular-shaped building, the Flatiron Building. It is located in the southern part of Manhattan, bounded roughly by 14th Street to the north, 23rd Street to the south, Park Avenue South to the east, and Sixth Avenue. NoMad is the neighborhood North of Madison Square Park.

James Mettham, the Flatiron NoMad partnership Executive Director talks about the “Broadway Vision” streetscape treatments, the district’s recovery and ongoing economic resilience with the financial tech firm RAMP leasing an entire floor in the Home Depot building on 23rd Street and UBS moving more employees into the former Credit Suisse offices as the integration of those two banks continues.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps