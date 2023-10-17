Driving Climate Strategy (ESG) for Citizens Financial Group with Rachel Greenberg

Many financial institutions have made efforts to incorporate sustainability practices into their business operations and corporate culture and today we’re talking to Citizens Financial Group about their efforts around environmental responsibility and implementing more sustainable practices in their operations.

Rachel Mattes Greenberg SVP, Head of Sustainability at Citizens Financial Group (CFG) provides leadership and oversight on the next steps of Citizens’ journey to help create a more sustainable and inclusive future for all stakeholders and the communities it serves.

Rachel shares how Citizens’ sustainability initiatives align with its core banking operations, their Sustainable Finance Target and how the bank engages with the local communities in New York City to promote sustainability and social responsibility. They also have a new NYRR sponsorship!

