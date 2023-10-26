“Doing Good” Business with Lerzan Aksoy

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations have become increasingly important in the business world.

Lerzan Aksoy, Dean and Professor of Marketing at Fordham University’s Gabelli School of Business discusses how they are preparing their students for ESG considerations which are not only about “doing good” but also about improving overall business performance and resilience. She also discusses why ESG is such an important aspect of business today, what lies ahead, particularly in urban environments such as NYC and the impact we can have by conducting business responsibly and with purpose.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps