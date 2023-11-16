Fostering Equity for NY’s K-12 After School and Summer Programs w Rachel Gazdick

Afterschool activities and summer camps play a crucial role in the lives of children in New York City, as they do in many urban and suburban areas.

In New York City, there are numerous organizations, schools, community centers, and nonprofits that offer a wide variety of afterschool programs to provide valuable support to families in a bustling and often hectic urban environment.

New York Edge is one of those non-profit organizations and the largest provider of afterschool and summer camp programs in all five boroughs of New York City and Long Island. As a result, countless students advance to the next grade, graduate high school, and attend top colleges and universities.

Rachael Gazdick is Chief Executive Officer of New York City’s largest provider of school-based afterschool and summer programs, New York Edge. She talks about her passion for developing New York Edge, its mission and how New York Edge’s programs positively impact students.

