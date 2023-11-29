Meeting the Wireless Demands of NY with Mike Finley

Ongoing advancements in technology and continued collaboration between the public and private sectors will be essential to meeting the unique demands of highly urbanized environments like NY.

Boingo Wireless is one of the companies that provides solutions to this challenge. Mike Finley, CEO of Boingo Wireless talks about what it means to be a Smart City, how New York is embracing smart technology and what impact 5G could have on society overall.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps