“New York’s Funniest Stand-Up” with Matt Koff

The “New York’s Funniest Stand-Up” competition recently celebrated its 15th year as part of the annual New York Comedy Festival both founded by Caroline Hirsch of Caroline’s on Broadway. New York’s Funniest and previous winners have gone on to become some of the biggest names in comedy.

Matt Koff, an award-winning TV writer and standup comic winning an Emmy for his work on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart has appeared on Comedy Central, WNYC,WFMU, and The History Channel. Matt has also written for The Onion and The White House Correspondents Dinner hosted by Trevor Noah. He co-created the Twitter sensation TrumpComedyNerd.

Matt talks about how it feels to win the iconic New York’s Funniest Stand-Up Competition, how he gets his material and how it feels to be alongside some other iconic comedic names who have won in the past such as Michael Che and Rickey Velez.

To listen to our podcasts visit podcasts.schnepsmedia.com or stream them on all major podcast networks.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps