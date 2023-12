Brandon Hurst, owner of Brooklyn’s first Chick-fil-A location speaks of the people who impacted his early life, his path to franchise ownership, and what his secrets to success are.

When searching for A-Lister Podcast on your podcast networks make sure to click subscribe to automatically receive each new weekly episode or you can stream us online at podcasts.schnepsmedia.com.

Produced by Eugena Pechenaya & Eric Hercules