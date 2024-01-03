Legal Battle for Fairness in NYC Property Taxation with Martha Stark (TENNY)

Martha Stark, a professor, lawyer, and tax policy expert who serves as Policy Director of Tax Equity Now New York — or “TENNY” is a former Commissioner of the New York City Department of Finance during the Bloomberg Administration.

In this episode, we discuss Martha’s work with TENNY, which leads a coalition of groups that has sued New York City and State claiming that New York City’s property tax structure violates the Constitution and various tax laws.

This is the Schneps Connects Podcast. To listen to our podcasts visit podcasts.schnepsmedia.com or stream them on all major podcast networks.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps