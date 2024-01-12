NY Cannabis Medical Operators get OK on Adult Use with Jes Feuer, Etain

Etain, the first women-founded medical cannabis company in New York, is one of the cannabis companies recently approved as one of the six of New York State’s ten licensed medical marijuana entities now authorized to commence adult-use cannabis sales.

Jes Feuer, Marketing Director at Etain talks about Etain’s history in the NY cannabis market, what is going on with the medical program in New York and where the New York cannabis industry will be in five years.

Produced by Jill Carvajal and Josh Schneps