Empowering Young NY’ers to Build a Better World with Geoff Roehm

Runway Green Education Collective is a nonprofit—in partnership with the National Park Service—developing a 7-acre experiential education campus at Floyd Bennett Field.

Floyd Bennett Field, more than twice the combined size of Brooklyn Navy Yard, Governor’s Island, and Industry City, was the site of NYC’s first municipal airport along the shores of Jamaica Bay. For the last 50 years, these 1,300 acres of ecologically rich National Park Service land have gone mostly unused.

Geoffrey Roehm, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Runway Green talks about how the project will support 50,000 K-12 NYC public school students each year with world-class resources and opportunities to develop experiential learning centers with pathways to jobs in the green economy.

To find out more about Runway Green visit; www.runwaygreen.org

